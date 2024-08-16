DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Sells 76 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lessened its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 1.2% of DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at about $365,420,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,687,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,178,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,598,240,000 after buying an additional 305,039 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1,133.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 252,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,368,000 after buying an additional 232,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ecolab from $288.00 to $276.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

ECL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $240.42 and its 200-day moving average is $229.18. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm has a market cap of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $240.41 per share, with a total value of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

