DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc Makes New $198,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOOG. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $6.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $333.68. 161,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.44. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $236.38 and a 52 week high of $350.50.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

