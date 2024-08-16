Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. Data Storage had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.61%.
Data Storage Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of DTST traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 135,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,095. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.75. Data Storage has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $8.00.
Data Storage Company Profile
