Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. Data Storage had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.61%.

Data Storage Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of DTST traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 135,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,095. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 million, a PE ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.75. Data Storage has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $8.00.

Get Data Storage alerts:

Data Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Data Storage Corporation provides data management and cloud solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of multi-cloud IT solutions, including cyber security solutions, which comprise ezSecurity, a security solution for endpoint security, system assessments, and risk analysis, as well as IBM system protection, including Ransomware defense.

Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.