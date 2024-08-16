Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter. Data Storage had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 2.61%.
Data Storage Stock Performance
Data Storage stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 135,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.75. Data Storage has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.
Data Storage Company Profile
