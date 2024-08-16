Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) versus Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Head to Head Comparison

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Free Report) and Newron Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Daré Bioscience has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Newron Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Daré Bioscience and Newron Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daré Bioscience N/A N/A -139.90% Newron Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daré Bioscience $2.82 million 10.40 -$30.16 million ($3.84) -0.91 Newron Pharmaceuticals $6.82 million 23.82 -$17.63 million N/A N/A

This table compares Daré Bioscience and Newron Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Newron Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Daré Bioscience.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Daré Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Daré Bioscience and Newron Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daré Bioscience 0 2 2 0 2.50 Newron Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Daré Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $54.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,451.72%. Given Daré Bioscience’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Daré Bioscience is more favorable than Newron Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Daré Bioscience beats Newron Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Daré Bioscience

Daré Bioscience, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and markets products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, reproductive health, menopause, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company offers XACIATO for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older. It is developing Ovaprene, a hormone-free, monthly intravaginal contraceptive; Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the female genitalia on demand for the treatment of female sexual arousal disorder; DARE-HRT1 to treat moderate to-severe vasomotor symptoms in menopausal hormone therapy; DARE-VVA1 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia or pain during sexual intercourse; and DARE-CIN to treat cervical intraepithelial neoplasia and other human papillomavirus related pathologies. The company is also developing DARE-PDM1 for the treatment of primary dysmenorrhea; DARE-204 and DARE-214, an injectable formulations contraception of etonogestrel designed to provide contraception over 6-month and 12-month periods; DARE-FRT1, an intravaginal ring designed to deliver bio-identical progesterone for luteal phase support as part of an in vitro fertilization treatment plan; and DARE-PTB1 for the prevention of preterm birth. In addition, it is developing DARE-LARC1, a contraceptive implant delivering levonorgestrel with a woman-centered design that controlled contraceptive option; DARE-LBT, a novel hydrogel formulation for vaginal delivery of live biotherapeutics to support vaginal health; DARE-GML, a multi-target antimicrobial agent; DARE-RH1, a novel approach to non-hormonal contraception for men and women by targeting the CatSper ion channel; and DARE-PTB2 for the prevention and treatment of idiopathic preterm birth through inhibition of a stress response protein. Daré Bioscience, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focus on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) and pain in Italy and the United States. It offers Xadago (safinamide), a chemical entity for the treatment of Parkinson's in the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and South Korea. The company's product pipeline includes Evenamide, an add-on therapy for the treatment of Schizophrenia and treatment-resistant schizophrenia, which is in Phase III clinical trial; and Ralfinamide for the treatment of rare neuropathic pain indication. In addition, it has a strategic partnership with Zambon for the commercialization of safinamide; and license agreement with Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd., for research, develop, manufacture, and marketing of safinamide. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bresso, Italy.

