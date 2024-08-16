Danaher Co. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $7.57 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:DHR)

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Danaher in a report released on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $7.57 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.55. The consensus estimate for Danaher’s current full-year earnings is $7.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Danaher’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DHR. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Danaher Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,852,353. The firm has a market cap of $198.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.20. Danaher has a 1 year low of $182.09 and a 1 year high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 497.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Danaher by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $8,229,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at $27,435,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,707 shares of company stock worth $10,786,944 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

