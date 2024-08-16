DA Davidson Weighs in on Five9, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Five9 in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the software maker will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Five9’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Five9’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.82.

Shares of FIVN opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $54.01. Five9 has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Five9 news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $114,841.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $114,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 130,079 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,940.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $573,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,319,642.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,385 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,755. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,948,000 after buying an additional 150,786 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in Five9 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,875,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,347,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Five9 by 38.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,457,086 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,257,000 after purchasing an additional 406,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

