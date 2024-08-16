DA Davidson Lowers Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Price Target to $11.00

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NUS

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $9.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $490.21 million, a PE ratio of -164.50 and a beta of 1.13. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.