D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading Up 7.8%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17. 95,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 500,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
The company has a market cap of $880.73 million, a P/E ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.55 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
