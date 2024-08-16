D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Trading Up 7.8%

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.17. 95,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 500,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 6.5 %

The company has a market cap of $880.73 million, a P/E ratio of 107.33 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average of $1.95.

Get D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. alerts:

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $365.55 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

About D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEPS. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $541,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 290,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,390 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 26.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 364,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. by 1,258.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.