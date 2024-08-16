Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $710.19 million, a P/E ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 1.33. Cytek Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 2.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 86,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 4.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.

