Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $710.19 million, a P/E ratio of -60.11 and a beta of 1.33. Cytek Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.52.
Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.02 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system that leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis; aurora CS systems; amnis imagestream imaging flow cytometers; guava muse cell analyzers; guava easycyte flow cytometers; and orion reagent cocktail preparation systems.
