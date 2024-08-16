Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 128.30% and a negative net margin of 711.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS.

Cue Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.59. 251,490 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,329. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $1.61. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $0.58 and a one year high of $3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUE. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $15.00 to $2.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cue Biopharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

Featured Stories

