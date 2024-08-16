Critical Analysis: Visionary (NASDAQ:GV) versus Stride (NYSE:LRN)

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) and Visionary (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stride and Visionary, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stride 0 1 6 0 2.86 Visionary 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stride currently has a consensus target price of $83.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.91%. Given Stride’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Stride is more favorable than Visionary.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stride $2.04 billion 1.75 $126.87 million $4.26 19.42 Visionary $8.43 million N/A -$3.47 million N/A N/A

This table compares Stride and Visionary’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Stride has higher revenue and earnings than Visionary.

Profitability

This table compares Stride and Visionary’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stride 9.29% 18.29% 10.26% Visionary N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Stride has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Visionary has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.2% of Stride shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Visionary shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Stride shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Visionary shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Stride beats Visionary on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stride

Stride, Inc., a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students. The company offers integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional expertise to support a virtual or blended public school; individual online courses and supplemental educational products; and products and services for the general education market focused on subjects, including math, English, science, and history for kindergarten through twelfth grade students. It also provides career learning products and services that are focused on developing skills to enter in industries, including information technology, health care, and business; and focused post-secondary career learning programs, which include skills training for software engineering, healthcare, and medical fields to adult learners under Galvanize, Tech Elevator, and MedCerts brand names, as well as provides staffing and talent development services to employers. It serves public and private schools, school districts, charter boards, consumers, employers, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as K12 Inc. and changed its name to Stride, Inc. in December 2020. Stride, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc. provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs. It also provides educational services, such as immigration and study visa, student housing, career guidance, internship, and entrepreneurship guidance. The company was formerly known as Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. and changed its name to Visionary Holdings Inc. in February 2024. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Visionary Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of 3888 Investment Group Limited.

