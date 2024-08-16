Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Earns “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports.
Several other research firms have also commented on CRLBF. Roth Capital upgraded Cresco Labs from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Cresco Labs to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.63.
Get Our Latest Report on CRLBF
Cresco Labs Price Performance
Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cresco Labs
Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cresco Labs
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.