Creditcoin Trading Down 5.6% This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000692 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $150.24 million and $7.50 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000891 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,564,264 coins and its circulating supply is 367,085,684 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

