Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Trimmed by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,081 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.1% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $31,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Prosperitas Financial LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $874.00 to $962.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, August 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $676.00 target price (up from $650.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $4,249,526. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $874.43. The stock had a trading volume of 635,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,949. The company has a market capitalization of $387.67 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $847.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $780.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $530.56 and a 1 year high of $896.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.