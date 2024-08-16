Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CMRE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costamare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Costamare Stock Down 1.3 %

Costamare Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMRE traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The stock had a trading volume of 77,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,866. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17. Costamare has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costamare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMRE. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 56,543.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 143,620 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costamare by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313,829 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 183,193 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Costamare by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Costamare Company Profile

