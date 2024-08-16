COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Up 28.4% in July

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.87.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than COSCO SHIPPING
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.