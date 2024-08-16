COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Short Interest Up 28.4% in July

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the July 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

COSCO SHIPPING Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,775. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70. COSCO SHIPPING has a 52-week low of $4.34 and a 52-week high of $9.87.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, managing and operating container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

