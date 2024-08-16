Corundum Group Inc. Sells 549 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Corundum Group Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $6,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $160.76. 1,736,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,349. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $124.97 and a 1-year high of $174.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

