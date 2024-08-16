Corundum Group Inc. Purchases 2,427 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.4% of Corundum Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,333,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total transaction of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,841,316. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,023.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $948.29.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $931.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,047,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,805. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $877.49 and its 200 day moving average is $802.12. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $516.57 and a one year high of $966.10.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

