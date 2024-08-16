Corundum Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,538 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.4 %

MCD traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $274.87. 2,391,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,570,389. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.92% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.