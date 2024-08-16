Corundum Group Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $451,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,131,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total value of $56,144,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,971,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,705,795,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.28, for a total value of $4,038,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,362,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.20, for a total value of $56,144,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,971,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,705,795,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,749,175 shares of company stock valued at $786,543,836. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of MA traded up $8.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $468.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,944,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,673. The company has a market cap of $435.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.19 and a 200 day moving average of $457.88.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

