Corundum Group Inc. Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Corundum Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the quarter. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FDX stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $284.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,292,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,985. The stock has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.11.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.94 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $1.38 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up previously from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

