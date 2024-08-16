Corundum Group Inc. Acquires 2,478 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $4,071,642,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,019,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,657 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,834,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139,499 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $331,178,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $229,824,000. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.97. 1,372,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,317,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $143.13 and a 12 month high of $175.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.