Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) rose 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.66 and last traded at $6.64. Approximately 294,485 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 430,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Corsair Gaming from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.58 million, a P/E ratio of -81.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.30 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Corsair Gaming by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 100,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

