Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.50 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$13.25 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aya Gold & Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.82.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

AYA opened at C$14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 1.34. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$6.58 and a 12 month high of C$16.26.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$6.85 million during the quarter. Aya Gold & Silver had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 3.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$277,701.50. In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 19,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.99, for a total transaction of C$277,701.50. Also, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 3,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total value of C$43,320.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,113 shares of company stock valued at $399,686. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Featured Stories

