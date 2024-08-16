Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading 4% Higher

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) traded up 4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.69 and last traded at $9.63. 3,036,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,080,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.26.

CORZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.76.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

