Contrasting Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) & Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI)

Brand Engagement Network (NASDAQ:BNAI – Get Free Report) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brand Engagement Network and Science Applications International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brand Engagement Network 0 0 1 0 3.00 Science Applications International 1 4 0 0 1.80

Brand Engagement Network currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Science Applications International has a consensus target price of $125.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.07%. Given Brand Engagement Network’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Brand Engagement Network is more favorable than Science Applications International.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brand Engagement Network $35,210.00 1,987.40 -$6.88 million N/A N/A Science Applications International $7.44 billion 0.86 $477.00 million $8.54 14.65

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and Science Applications International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Brand Engagement Network.

Volatility and Risk

Brand Engagement Network has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Brand Engagement Network and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brand Engagement Network N/A N/A -28.36% Science Applications International 6.28% 22.56% 7.43%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.8% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of Brand Engagement Network shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Science Applications International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Brand Engagement Network

Brand Engagement Network, Inc. provides conversational AI assistants. The company offers security-focused, multimodal communication, and human-like assistants. Its AI assistants are built on proprietary natural language processing, anomaly detection, multisensory awareness, sentiment, and environmental analysis, as well as real-time individuation and personalization capabilities. It serves the automotive, healthcare, and other industries through direct sales force and channel partners. Brand Engagement Network, Inc. was formerly known as Blockchain Exchange Network Inc. and changed its name to Brand Engagement Network, Inc. in April 2023. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Jackson, Wyoming.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces. It serves the U.S. army and navy; air force, other Department of Defense and Federal Government; joint commands and space force; federal civilian agencies; health services; and space industries. The company was formerly known as SAIC Gemini, Inc. and changed its name to Science Applications International Corporation in September 2013. Science Applications International Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

