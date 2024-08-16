Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Trading Up 5.3%

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 81,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTNM shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Contineum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Contineum Therapeutics
Contineum Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %
Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Contineum Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,853,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $16,169,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,642,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000.
About Contineum Therapeutics
Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Contineum Therapeutics
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.