Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Trading Up 5.3%

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.58 and last traded at $19.58. Approximately 722 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 81,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTNM shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Contineum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Contineum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Contineum Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.21.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,853,000. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $16,169,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $2,642,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,174,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000.

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

