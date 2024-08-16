Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Update

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the July 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Constellation Software Stock Performance
Shares of Constellation Software stock traded up $67.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,096.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,917.16 and a one year high of $3,423.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 124.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,948.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,807.33.
Constellation Software Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Constellation Software
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.