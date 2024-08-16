Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Short Interest Update

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a growth of 49.8% from the July 15th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Constellation Software Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Software stock traded up $67.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3,096.09. The company had a trading volume of 5,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Constellation Software has a one year low of $1,917.16 and a one year high of $3,423.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 124.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,948.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,807.33.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

Constellation Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.