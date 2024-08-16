Constellation Software Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $27.65 Per Share (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Free Report) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Constellation Software in a report released on Sunday, August 11th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse expects that the company will earn $27.65 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $111.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Constellation Software’s FY2024 earnings at $110.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $134.30 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSU. TD Securities lifted their price target on Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,300.00 to C$4,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4,150.00.

CSU stock opened at C$4,241.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4,046.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3,827.89. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$2,585.25 and a 52-week high of C$4,476.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$89.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $1.381 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.47%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,768.39, for a total transaction of C$3,768,390.00. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

