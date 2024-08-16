Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Noble Financial Forecasts

Comstock Inc. (NYSE:LODE – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comstock in a research report issued on Monday, August 12th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.16). Noble Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.60 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Comstock’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Comstock’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.57 million. Comstock had a net margin of 474.79% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of LODE stock opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.92.

In related news, Director Leo M. Drozdoff acquired 200,000 shares of Comstock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 250,000 shares of company stock worth $43,500 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LODE. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock by 137.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,868,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comstock by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,356,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 219,622 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in the systemic decarbonization business in Nevada and internationally. It operates through Renewable Energy, Mining, and Strategic and Other Investments segments. It will develop technology for the deploying of extraction and refining facilities that convert wasted and unused biomass and other natural resources; and a demonstration system to extract black mass containing lithium, graphite, nickel, cobalt, manganese, copper, aluminum, and other metals from up to lithium-ion batteries.

