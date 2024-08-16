Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $224,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the second quarter worth about $388,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $531,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,931 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 168,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,819 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

RSPN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $47.57. 18,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,969. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.03.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

