Compound Price Up 4.2% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 16th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $41.80 or 0.00071812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $350.18 million and approximately $32.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00016357 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007854 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 59.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,377,777 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compoundlabs.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,377,775.12666791 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 42.84359457 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 510 active market(s) with $31,826,008.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.