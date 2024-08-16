Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, an increase of 149.3% from the July 15th total of 60,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 241,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Compass Group Stock Performance

CMPGY traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.15. 239,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $31.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

