Community Health Systems’ (CYH) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CYH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.73.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $4.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $686.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.52. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

