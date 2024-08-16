CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Northland Securities

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $1.25 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Northland Securities currently has a market perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COMM. StockNews.com lowered shares of CommScope from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $1.25 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMM opened at $3.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.54. CommScope has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.93.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 30.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 357.9% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 23,953 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in CommScope by 5,083.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 25,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 25,212 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in CommScope by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in CommScope by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

