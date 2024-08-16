Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.45

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.45 and last traded at $90.14, with a volume of 12619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.38.
Separately, UBS Group raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.
