Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $92.45

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $92.45 and last traded at $90.14, with a volume of 12619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Get Commonwealth Bank of Australia alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Price Performance

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.15.

(Get Free Report)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.