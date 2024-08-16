Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Sells 2,715 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,715 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,257,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,390,000 after acquiring an additional 393,079 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $955,000. Dodds Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $3.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.70. The company had a trading volume of 502,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,341. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $100.84 and a 52-week high of $158.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.83. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

