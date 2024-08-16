Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Sells 22,055 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 13.6% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BND stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.09. 5,107,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,018. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.80.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

