Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Sells 22,055 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2024

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,055 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 13.6% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $20,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,073,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792,806 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 101,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after purchasing an additional 28,986 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after acquiring an additional 21,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $343,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

BND stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $74.09. 5,107,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,820,018. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.22. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.80.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.2239 dividend. This represents a $2.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.