Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Buys 1,882 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,304,000 after purchasing an additional 64,192 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 400,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period.

SPLG traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.05. 4,378,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,458,483. The firm has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $66.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average of $61.60.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

