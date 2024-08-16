Cobblestone Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Cobblestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 464.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $136,000.

Shares of JGRO traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.49. 250,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,047. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.71. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $51.21 and a 12-month high of $78.28.

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

