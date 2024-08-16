Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF) Short Interest Down 45.8% in July

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ARDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decrease of 45.8% from the July 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Coast Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of ARDLF opened at C$0.40 on Friday. Coast Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of C$0.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.40.

Get Coast Entertainment alerts:

About Coast Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Coast Entertainment Holdings Limited engages in the investment, ownership, and operation of leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia. It operates theme park with 40 rides and attractions, as well as wildlife attractions under the Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Receive News & Ratings for Coast Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coast Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.