CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Underweight”

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $20.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $22.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNX. Truist Financial raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut CNX Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.29.

CNX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.83. 584,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,824,831. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.63. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.40. CNX Resources has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $27.33.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $321.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.46 million. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 26.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 54.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in CNX Resources by 113.4% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

