CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,787,200 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the July 15th total of 7,638,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,121.1 days.
CMOC Group Price Performance
Shares of CMCLF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. CMOC Group has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.09.
CMOC Group Company Profile
