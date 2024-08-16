CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CMOC Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CMCLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,787,200 shares, an increase of 80.5% from the July 15th total of 7,638,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,121.1 days.

CMOC Group Price Performance

Shares of CMCLF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.83. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,909. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.83. CMOC Group has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

Get CMOC Group alerts:

CMOC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, and refining of base and rare metals. It operates through Molybdenum, Tungsten and Related Products; Niobium, Phosphorus and Related Products; Copper, Cobalt and Related Products; Metal trading; and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.