CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON:CML opened at GBX 302.50 ($3.86) on Wednesday. CML Microsystems has a 1-year low of GBX 289 ($3.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 450 ($5.75). The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 322.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 358.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,088.57 and a beta of 0.81.

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

