CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
CML Microsystems Price Performance
LON:CML opened at GBX 302.50 ($3.86) on Wednesday. CML Microsystems has a 1-year low of GBX 289 ($3.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 450 ($5.75). The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 322.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 358.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.70 million, a PE ratio of 1,088.57 and a beta of 0.81.
CML Microsystems Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CML Microsystems
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for CML Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CML Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.