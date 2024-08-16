CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $193.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $213.27.

CME Group stock traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $208.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 428,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,036. The firm has a market cap of $75.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a twelve month low of $190.70 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.33%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $928,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

