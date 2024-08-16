Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.32

Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.32 and last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 108539 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CLW shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 5.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $534.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,585,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 64.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Clearwater Paper by 780.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

