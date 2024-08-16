Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.60. The company had a trading volume of 363,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,739. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.44. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.89.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.39. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

