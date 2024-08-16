Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 156.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 2.3% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 148,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE TAC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,706. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $425.37 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 47.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be issued a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TransAlta

TransAlta Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA).

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.