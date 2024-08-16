Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Takes $839,000 Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 95.8% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 283,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,565,000 after buying an additional 114,693 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 543.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 51,884 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 163.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LBRDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

LBRDK stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $62.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,641. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 87.75% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

